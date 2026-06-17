GCash kicks off IPO push in major test for Philippine tech

Mynt confirmed on Wednesday that its board and shareholders have approved the filing of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a listing application with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

The planned offer will cover 12 percent of Mynt’s outstanding capital stock and consist of both primary and secondary shares.

“Over the past decade, Mynt has evolved from an e-wallet operator into the Philippines’ number one finance superapp and largest cashless ecosystem,” said Martha Sazon, president and chief executive officer of Mynt.

“The authorization of our Board and shareholders allows us to work toward a potential public listing as the next step in Mynt’s growth journey, while continuing to focus on the priorities that have brought us to this point: serving customers, supporting merchants, strengthening our platform offering, and building the business for the long term.”

GCash posted strong first-quarter growth, with income attributable to Globe Telecom surging 120 percent quarter-on-quarter to P1.9 billion, driven by higher usage of its lending and wealth products.

Its lending arm, Fuse Financing, reported cumulative loan disbursements of P406 billion, up 60 percent year-on-year, while GStocks PH reached 1.9 million registered investors and GCrypto grew to 5 million users.

GCash also remained the top InstaPay destination by transaction volume and expanded its international money transfer services to 16 countries.

“We hope Mynt’s journey could also inspire Filipino companies and startups, fostering a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in the local tech community, all while promoting the Philippines as a vibrant hub for technology and fintech innovation in Southeast Asia,” Sazon said.