Mynt widens GCash reach via Japan deals

Mynt, the parent company of fintech platform GCash, signed two agreements with Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. and MUFG Bank to expand digital financial services and strengthen its regional presence.

In a statement on Thursday, Mynt said the agreements signed on 27 May with Ayala Corp., Mitsubishi Corp. and MUFG Bank aim to expand the GCash network beyond payments and boost its cross-border capabilities.

The partnership among Mynt, Ayala, Mitsubishi and MUFG seeks to grow the GCash user base and expand services such as lending, wealth management, and digital payments, while exploring ways to integrate GCash into the companies’ businesses across banking, retail, real estate, energy and transport.

The agreements were signed during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s official visit to Japan, where both governments are seeking stronger economic and investment cooperation.