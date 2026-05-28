Mynt taps Japanese partners to expand GCash reach

The partnership among Mynt, Ayala, Mitsubishi, and MUFG seeks to grow the GCash user base and expand services such as lending, wealth management, and digital payments, while exploring how GCash can be integrated into the companies’ businesses across banking, retail, real estate, energy, and transport.

A separate agreement among Mynt, Ayala, and Mitsubishi focuses on digital services and customer engagement initiatives for Filipino consumers.

The deals also deepen Japanese investment in Mynt, operator of the Philippines’ largest finance superapp.

“These partnerships represent a massive vote of confidence in Mynt’s long-term vision,” said Mynt President and CEO Martha Sazon.

“By combining the leading digital platform of GCash with the unparalleled global networks and operational ecosystems of MUFG, Mitsubishi, and Ayala, we are unlocking unprecedented value and taking Philippine fintech to the global stage.”

The agreements were signed during President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s official visit to Japan, where both governments are seeking stronger economic and investment cooperation.

To recall, MUFG Bank bought an 8 percent stake in Mynt in February 2025, while Mitsubishi holds an indirect stake through its investment in Ayala Corp.’s AC Ventures.