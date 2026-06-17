Eat like a king

Thinking her colorful and flowery cakes are best left for moms and too floral for dads, Marlene focuses on one of her non-cake specialties, Zucchini Bread, for Father’s Day gift-giving. Her Zucchini Bread is freshly baked with garden zucchini, a hint of cinnamon, and that perfect tender crumb Dad didn’t know he was craving for. She suggests serving it toasted to get those edges crisp and cozy or butter-dabbed to allow the butter to melt into every nook.

“Dad deserves more than something store-bought,” she says.

To inquire or order, Viber message to 09177020005.

Four for the road

Customers residing to the East of Metro Manila have Bake Bar at the 2nd in Marikina serving their Father’s Day requirements this week.

The baking specialist is concentrating on four cakes this Father’s Day — Ube Pastillas Cake (an old-time favorite, it’s soft and fluffy ube chiffon cake filled with ube halaya custard pastillas mousse, frosted with ube halaya whipped cream) at P1,300; Red Velvet Cake (subtle chocolate cake in bright red, frosted with cream cheese frosting, and covered in red velvet crumbs) for P1,800; Divine Mocha Crunch Cake (moist chocolate cake with dark chocolate fudge filling and honey crunch candies, frosted with mocha buttercream) at P1,500; and Ube Velvet Cake (moist, dense, perfect crumb ube velvet with a very subtle cocoa hint, frosted with ube halaya cream cheese frosting) at P1,800.