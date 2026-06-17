Eat like a king

For Dad, whose special holiday called Father’s Day we’re celebrating this Sunday, we want to give something he truly wants or enjoys. Some Dads are easier to predict than others, so it is often a constant search for that perfect “treat” for many. Here are some suggestions.
Specialty bread
Home baker and cake specialist Marlene Monfort suggests, “Skip the tie, ditch the socks, and give him warm, golden Zucchini Bread instead.”
Thinking her colorful and flowery cakes are best left for moms and too floral for dads, Marlene focuses on one of her non-cake specialties, Zucchini Bread, for Father’s Day gift-giving. Her Zucchini Bread is freshly baked with garden zucchini, a hint of cinnamon, and that perfect tender crumb Dad didn’t know he was craving for. She suggests serving it toasted to get those edges crisp and cozy or butter-dabbed to allow the butter to melt into every nook.
“Dad deserves more than something store-bought,” she says.
To inquire or order, Viber message to 09177020005.
Four for the road
Customers residing to the East of Metro Manila have Bake Bar at the 2nd in Marikina serving their Father’s Day requirements this week.
The baking specialist is concentrating on four cakes this Father’s Day — Ube Pastillas Cake (an old-time favorite, it’s soft and fluffy ube chiffon cake filled with ube halaya custard pastillas mousse, frosted with ube halaya whipped cream) at P1,300; Red Velvet Cake (subtle chocolate cake in bright red, frosted with cream cheese frosting, and covered in red velvet crumbs) for P1,800; Divine Mocha Crunch Cake (moist chocolate cake with dark chocolate fudge filling and honey crunch candies, frosted with mocha buttercream) at P1,500; and Ube Velvet Cake (moist, dense, perfect crumb ube velvet with a very subtle cocoa hint, frosted with ube halaya cream cheese frosting) at P1,800.
All cakes are eight-inch round cakes, available at Overeasy Chews+Brews located at G&W Terrazza Bldg, Gil Fernando Ave., Marikina City, on Saturday and Sunday.
Full-course menu
Just like it has always done in the past, Café Ysabel offers a full-course for Father’s Day. It starts with Duet of Roasted Greens and Squash (soup) and Caesar’s Salad (salad).
Main courses are any two of the following for family sharing — Flame Grilled Lapu-Lapu with Spinach in Corn Husk Served with Beet Mousseline Sauce and Lime Beurre Blanc Reduction; Fillet of Chicken Jacqueline; Juicy Porterhouse with Fruit Confit, Mango Ketchup and Roasted Mash; Lengua Estofada with Olives and Wine Sauce; and Argentine Entrana Steak ala Pobre, Chimichurri, Fresh Green Pepper Sauce, and Roasted Onion Mash.
Dessert is Profiterole with Lemon Ice Cream and Pastry Cream.
The menu is available for three persons at P4,418 and for four persons at P5,886.
Café Ysabel has also made the following mini cakes available for Father’s Day this year: Mini Strawberry Shortcake, Mini Mango Royale and Mini American Chocolate Truffle.