Percy Jackson is heading into another dangerous chapter as Disney+ unveiled the first teaser for the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians during Disney Entertainment’s showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Walker Scobell, who plays the titular demigod, took the stage at Honda Center alongside surprise guests Ming-Na Wen and Andra Day, who portray Hera and Athena, respectively. The trio helped introduce the new footage, which offers fans a preview of the challenges awaiting Percy and his allies when the series returns on 20 November.