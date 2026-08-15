Percy Jackson is heading into another dangerous chapter as Disney+ unveiled the first teaser for the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians during Disney Entertainment’s showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
Walker Scobell, who plays the titular demigod, took the stage at Honda Center alongside surprise guests Ming-Na Wen and Andra Day, who portray Hera and Athena, respectively. The trio helped introduce the new footage, which offers fans a preview of the challenges awaiting Percy and his allies when the series returns on 20 November.
The teaser points to a darker and more perilous adventure, with Percy facing an increasingly urgent mission to find Annabeth while tensions surrounding the Titans continue to escalate. The footage also introduces new characters and hints at threats that could have far-reaching consequences for both the demigods and Olympus.
The upcoming season will bring The Titan’s Curse, the third book in Rick Riordan’s bestselling Percy Jackson series, to the screen for the first time. The story finds Percy confronting the disappearance of Annabeth and a prophecy from the Oracle of Delphi that could determine the future of Olympus.
At the heart of the prophecy is a child of one of the “Big Three” gods — Zeus, Poseidon or Hades — whose fate could either secure Olympus’ future or contribute to its destruction. With Percy caught in the middle, the new season promises to expand the mythology while putting its young heroes under greater pressure.
Created by Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, the series is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Craig Silverstein, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as executive producer for the final two episodes of the season.
Season 3 stars Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 premieres 20 November on Disney+. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Disney+.