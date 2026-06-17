DILG builds 629 classrooms in insurgency-cleared barangays

According to the DILG, the projects are expected to deliver 782 classrooms benefiting more than 714,000 residents in geographically isolated and disadvantaged communities. Of the total, 629 classrooms have already been completed, while the remaining projects are in various stages of procurement and construction.

The agency highlighted the impact of the program through completed projects in Palawan and Eastern Samar, where new classrooms have provided students with safer and more comfortable learning spaces while also serving as evacuation centers during disasters. The DILG said the initiative reflects the Marcos administration's commitment to expanding access to quality education and creating better opportunities for children in former conflict-affected communities.