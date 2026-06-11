P58.4-B 2026 classroom budget pushed

The Department of Education (DepEd) said Thursday it is accelerating the rollout of its P58.43-billion classroom construction budget for 2026, with more than P36 billion already moving through various stages of implementation as the government seeks to convert allocations into completed school facilities.

The budget covers 21,714 classrooms nationwide, but DepEd acknowledged that a significant portion remains in transition between the approval, procurement, and construction stages, underscoring persistent challenges in translating appropriations into physical infrastructure.

As of the latest monitoring report, P17.27 billion worth of classroom projects have been approved by the Department of Budget and Management, while additional fund releases are still being processed.