DICT wants social media rules locked in by Q3

“I would push, and I would aspire to pass that by the third quarter,” DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said in an interview at the sidelines of the Digital Bayanihan Congress on Wednesday. “By Christmas, our internet will be safer.”

The proposed legislation seeks to consolidate several pending measures into a single law regulating digital platforms.

Key provisions would require social media companies to establish a corporate presence in the Philippines, set a minimum user age of 16, employ Filipino content moderators, and maintain direct reporting channels with government agencies.

Until such a law is enacted, the government remains largely reliant on the voluntary cooperation of social media platforms.

DICT Secretary Henry Aguda identified YouTube as a particular concern, citing delays in addressing reports involving disinformation, deepfakes, and online financial scams. He said the DICT plans to seek a direct communication channel with the platform to speed up the handling of flagged content.

While YouTube eventually removes content reported by authorities, Aguda noted that delayed action can weaken efforts to curb misinformation, especially during emergencies when false information can spread rapidly.

He stressed that the DICT is not seeking authority to unilaterally remove content, but rather a faster mechanism for escalating concerns to platform operators.

Aguda also cautioned against suspending platforms, emphasizing that services such as YouTube play an important role in education and online learning.

Separately, he proposed requiring users to watch an annual digital safety video before accessing online platforms. Although not included in the pending legislation, Aguda said he intends to advocate for the measure independently.