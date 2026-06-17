Angeline Quinto marks milestone beyond stage

Singer-actress Angeline Quinto marked a proud personal achievement as she officially graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, major in Marketing Management, from Immaculada Concepcion College in Caloocan City on June 16, 2026.
Known for her remarkable journey from talent competition winner to one of the country’s most respected vocalists, Quinto proved that learning has no age limit and that pursuing education can go hand in hand with a thriving career in entertainment.
The graduation serves as another inspiring chapter in her life, highlighting her commitment to personal growth despite the demands of motherhood, performing, and show business. Fans and supporters lauded the singer for her perseverance, noting how she balanced academics with her many professional responsibilities.
Quinto’s achievement is a reminder that success is not measured solely by fame and accomplishments on stage, but also by the determination to continue learning and reaching new goals. As she proudly received her diploma, the singer added another meaningful victory to her already impressive list of achievements.