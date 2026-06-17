Angeline Quinto marks milestone beyond stage

Singer-actress Angeline Quinto marked a proud personal achievement as she officially graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, major in Marketing Management, from Immaculada Concepcion College in Caloocan City on June 16, 2026.

Known for her remarkable journey from talent competition winner to one of the country’s most respected vocalists, Quinto proved that learning has no age limit and that pursuing education can go hand in hand with a thriving career in entertainment.