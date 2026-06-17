Accidental dancer

The sensational catch by “Lefty,” as the man was dubbed, went viral as he did it at the “tender” age of 77.

The catch by the senior citizen inspired the Giants, who were trailing 9-1, to rally, scoring five runs in the 8th inning and five more in the 9th to win 11-10, according to Fox News.

Meanwhile, another senior citizen went viral in Britain for his dancing prowess.

A video showing Bernard Gilbert dancing at Fernhill House Care Home in Worcester and impressing fellow residents with his quick feet drew 1.5 million views, SWNS and New York Post (NYP) report.

Gilbert’s passion for the Foxtrot and the Jive accidentally started when he was 16 after doctors told him he could no longer play rugby after he broke his leg in a game. After the leg healed, he was advised to try dancing and a friend dragged him to a dance lesson.

He loved it, Gilbert recalled, according to NYP.

That was in 1942. Nine decades later, at age 100, Gilbert is still dancing, even becoming a dance teacher at age 74 after his wife and dance partner passed away.

“I love dancing. Once I get on the floor, I forget everything, I just concentrate on what I’m doing — it brings me alive,” the centenarian told SWNS.