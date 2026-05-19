Senior dancers find community at SM City Baguio

The group, which now has around 130 members, started in 2004.

According to Aero Dance Group president Juanita Abad, what began as a small gathering of individuals wanting to stay healthy gradually expanded as more participants began joining regularly, eventually turning the sessions into something many members now look forward to every week.

Editha Puddoc, former regional director of National Police Commission–Cordillera Administrative Region, said joining the group encouraged her to become active again after retirement while also giving her an opportunity to spend time with friends.

Beyond the music and routines, she said the sessions became regular social gatherings filled with conversations and laughter at SM City Baguio.

For many members, holding the dance sessions at one of Baguio’s most visited malls adds to the experience.

Cynthia Pimpino, a 70-year-old retired professor who has been with the group for over six years, said the mall’s accessibility, nearby transportation, and open spaces make it easier for senior citizens to participate.

Members also spoke about the positive effects of dancing on their overall well-being.

Some shared that the activity improved their mobility and energy levels, while others said it helped reduce stress and gave them something enjoyable to anticipate every week.

Many emphasized the importance of social interaction as they grow older, making the group an important part of their daily lives.

What began as a simple fitness activity has since grown into a community built through companionship and shared routines.

Through spaces where people can comfortably gather and stay connected, SM City Baguio continues to provide an environment where ordinary moments quietly become meaningful.