A taste of Batangas through Chef Stephen Bustamante’s eyes

Few chefs can claim a career as storied as that of Chef Stephen George Bustamante. A co-founder of One World Deli and the former private chef to Star Wars creator George Lucas, Bustamante has spent decades shaping memorable dining experiences across continents.
Today, he brings that same passion and precision to Pastorelli, the flagship restaurant of PonteFino Hotel in Batangas.
The celebrated chef’s latest culinary chapter is deeply rooted in place. At Pastorelli, Bustamante draws inspiration from Batangas’ rich food culture, transforming familiar flavors into dishes that feel both comforting and sophisticated.
During a recent tasting, the menu unfolded as a tribute to the province’s culinary identity.
The experience began with the Batangas Marrow, a luxurious presentation of roasted bone marrow enriched with freshly roasted garlic. Silky and deeply savory, the dish delivered richness without overwhelming the palate, setting the tone for what was to come.
Next arrived the Beef Shank Consommé, a crystal-clear broth patiently drawn from shank bones, mirepoix, and aromatic herbs. Elegant in its simplicity, the consommé showcased the depth of flavor that can only come from time and careful technique.
The Sautéed Lengua followed, featuring tender beef tongue finished with gremolata and served atop crisp baguette slices. The contrast of textures brought balance to every bite, while the bright citrus and herb notes lifted the richness of the meat.
One of the meal’s highlights was the Corned Beef Hash, where house-cured beef was folded into a golden hash and topped with a delicate quail egg and velvety béarnaise sauce. Familiar yet refined, it was comfort food elevated through craftsmanship.
Dessert arrived in the form of Chocolate Rice Pudding, infused with tablea, coconut milk and muscovado sugar. The dish captured the warmth of Filipino home cooking while presenting it with a polished, contemporary touch.
Yet for all the chef’s international credentials, his admiration for Batangas remains unmistakable. When asked by DAILY TRIBUNE which Batangueño dish best represents him, Bustamante did not hesitate.
“Sinaing na Tulingan,” he said.
The iconic dish, traditionally slow-cooked with dried kamias, coconut milk and rendered pork fat, embodies the deep coastal flavors that have long defined Batangas cuisine. It is a recipe shaped by generations, one that continues to tell the story of the province through every serving.