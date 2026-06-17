2 women nabbed for impersonating DPWH officials

The operation was led by Police Lt. Col. Ariel Toloria Huesca, Acting Regional Chief of CIDG RFU 11, following a request for police assistance from the DPWH.

Authorities said Peñaflor introduced herself as “Atty. Queenie Renz Angela B. Peñaflor, chairman of DPWH,” while Faderes allegedly claimed to be “Vice Chairman of DPWH.”

The operation stemmed from a request for assistance from DPWH Secretary Vivencio D. Dizon through Undersecretary Charles T. Calima, after reports from DPWH Regional Office XI raised concerns over the women’s identities and activities.

Investigators said the suspects arrived in Davao City claiming to be representatives of the DPWH Central Office conducting a confidential inspection of roads and bridges damaged by the recent Mindanao earthquake. They were accompanied by DPWH personnel during visits to several infrastructure sites, including Bolton Bridge, Bucana Bridge and the ongoing Bailey bridge installation in Barangay Callawa.

During the inspections, Faderes allegedly claimed high-ranking authority within the department and said she could facilitate the release of DPWH funds for local projects.

Suspicion was raised when DPWH Engineer III Maria Ysobel Suzette C. Piatos noticed inconsistencies in their statements and credentials. Verification with DPWH Regional director Engr. Juby B. Cordon and the DPWH Central Office confirmed that neither woman was employed by the agency.

A certification issued by the DPWH Central Office stated that the identification cards presented did not conform to official DPWH formats and were not recognized as valid government-issued IDs.

The suspects were subsequently arrested for alleged violations of Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code (Usurpation of Authority or Official Functions) and Article 172 in relation to Article 171 (Falsification by Private Individuals and Use of Falsified Documents).

Seized from them were alleged DPWH identification cards, mobile phones, personal IDs, a flash drive, a spy camera and documents related to infrastructure damage assessments following the 8 June earthquake.