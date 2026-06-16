Two women arrested in Davao City for allegedly impersonating DPWH officials

The operation was led by Police Lt. Col. Ariel Toloria Huesca, Acting Regional Chief of CIDG RFU 11, following a request for police assistance from the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Authorities said Peñaflor introduced herself as “Atty. Queenie Renz Angela B. Peñaflor, Chairman of DPWH,” while Faderes claimed to be “Vice Chairman of DPWH.”

The operation stemmed from a request for police assistance from DPWH Secretary Vivencio D. Dizon through Undersecretary Charles T. Calima after reports from DPWH Regional Office XI raised concerns over the identities and activities of the two women.

According to investigators, the suspects arrived in Davao City claiming to be representatives of the DPWH Central Office conducting a surprise and confidential inspection of roads and bridges affected by the recent earthquake in Mindanao. They were accompanied by DPWH personnel during visits to several infrastructure projects, including Bolton Bridge, Bucana Bridge, and the ongoing installation of a Bailey Bridge in Barangay Callawa.

During the inspections, authorities said Faderes repeatedly claimed that she held high-ranking authority within the department and could facilitate the release of DPWH funds, including allocations for local government projects.

Suspicions arose when DPWH Engineer III Maria Ysobel Suzette C. Piatos noticed inconsistencies in the suspects’ statements and credentials. Verification with DPWH Regional Director Engr. Juby B. Cordon and the DPWH Central Office later confirmed that neither woman was employed by the department.

A certification issued by the DPWH Central Office stated that the identification cards presented by the suspects did not conform to official DPWH formats and were not recognized as valid government-issued IDs.

Based on the certification and other evidence gathered, law enforcement personnel arrested the two women for alleged violations of Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code (Usurpation of Authority or Official Functions) and Article 172 in relation to Article 171 (Falsification by Private Individuals and Use of Falsified Documents).

Among the items seized from the suspects were purported DPWH identification cards, mobile phones, personal identification cards, a flash drive, a spy camera, and a set of documents related to infrastructure damage assessments following the June 8 earthquake.

Authorities conducted an inventory of the seized items in the presence of barangay officials, the complainants, and the suspects. Police said the women were informed of their constitutional rights and are currently under the custody of the CIDG Davao City Field Unit for booking and documentation.