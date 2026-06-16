Tiangco: Baldwin resignation doesn't end accountability

Tiangco said Baldwin's departure, along with the resignation of team manager Epok Quimpo, should not end efforts to determine what transpired during the 8 June activity that claimed the lives of Rene Baterbonia, 19, and Divine Adili, 21. He said Ateneo should seek Baldwin's explanation and make it public, raising questions about possible negligence, compliance with health and safety protocols, and reports that another participant had nearly drowned before the fatal incident.

The lawmaker noted that the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group has shifted its probe toward a possible homicide or hazing case while considering statements from players who participated in the activity. Tiangco, who has filed a House resolution seeking a congressional inquiry, said the focus should be on determining whether laws were violated and what reforms are needed to prevent similar tragedies involving young athletes.