DOWN GOES TAB: Baldwin, Quimpo resign amid drowning probe

Baterbonia’s remains will be brought to his hometown of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur while Adili’s family continues to make arrangements for his final rites.

“We will not shield or protect anyone, nor will we allow their integrity to be compromised,” said Yap during the school’s first press conference that came a week after the tragedy.

“With this, I also must inform everyone that the University has accepted the resignation of Head Coach Thomas Anthony Baldwin effective immediately. We thank him for his years of service to the Blue Eagles.”

“We must look inward, examine our systems, and rebuild the structures of our athletic program so that our fields and playing courts will be places where dreams are nurtured, not broken.”

Prior to the announcement, Baldwin and Quimpo had been placed on leave to preserve the integrity of the school’s ongoing inquiry. In fact, Ateneo posted a four-minute video message that shows Baldwin taking accountability for the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili.

“I’m so deeply sorry. I’m so deeply sorry not just to the families, but to everybody who feels let down or somehow betrayed,” Baldwin said.

“And I pray that we all find a pathway forward to return to hope for the future, love for one another and forgiveness for those of us who failed and tried so desperately to achieve a better outcome.”

Ateneo says sorry

Yap also apologized for the delay in providing updates following the tragedy, which sparked outrage not only among the public but also the families of the fallen Blue Eagles.

“We believe, and continue to believe, that public relations or institutional noise should not intrude upon the families’ grief. We are truly sorry for not being quicker in informing the public of the developments, which have led to perceptions of inaction,” Yap said.

“We focused on being present for the grieving families in their darkest hour.”

Baldwin leaves behind a complicated legacy in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament following his nine-year stint with the Blue Eagles.

On one hand, the 61-year-old former Gilas Pilipinas tactician was the architect behind Ateneo’s four UAAP championships, including a historic three-peat from 2017 to 2019. He also led the Blue Eagles to a fourth-place finish in the 2018 William Jones Cup in Chinese Taipei and the 2022 World University Basketball Series title in Japan.

Had it not been for the drowning incident, Baldwin was expected to remain with the Blue Eagles until 2028 after signing a three-year contract extension in 2025.

Yap asked for forgiveness for their shortcomings in the wake of the tragedy.

“Two young men entrusted to our care did not return home, and that reality breaks our hearts. No explanation, context, or words can undo that loss,” Yap said.

“We face this moment with absolute humility, and we ask for your prayers and your forgiveness.”

In deeper trouble

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police is looking into possible homicide and Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 violations from Blue Eagles officials.

In a press briefing held at Camp Crame, CIDG director Maj. Gen. Robert Morico II said that they will also issue subpoenas to officials of Ateneo basketball team’s main sponsor — Smart Communications.

Morico said based on information from the university’s athletics office, the Ateneo men’s basketball team is autonomous and independently run by a foundation.

“The program planning and the funding (is being) handled by the foundation which is Smart Communications,” Morico said, adding that they are examining allegations that the two victims, who were newcomers to the team, may have been subjected to activities that could fall within the scope of the Anti-Hazing Act.

He said this will be based on the results of interviews that they are conducting with the individuals summoned, including coaches, players and former student-athletes, among others.

While the investigation remains ongoing, Morico said initial findings point to the coaching staff with Baldwin serving as central figures in the inquiry.