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Three Koreans arrested, two minors rescued in Angeles operation

Three Koreans arrested, two minors rescued in Angeles operation
ACPO
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Three Korean nationals were arrested and two minors were rescued during a law enforcement operation in Barangay Anunas, Angeles City, Pampanga on 15 June, police said.

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The Angeles City Police Office said operatives from Police Station 4 conducted the rescue after receiving complaints from the minors' parents, who reported that their children were frequently staying at an apartment occupied by the suspects. Authorities arrested three Korean nationals, aged 43, 55 and 33, and recovered two male minors from the premises.

Police said the minors were allegedly forced to work in an online gaming operation involving "Lineage Classic," where they were required to meet daily quotas and work overnight shifts from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for a daily wage of P500. Investigators also found that the operation allegedly lacked the necessary business permits and employment authorization. The rescued minors were turned over to the appropriate authorities, while the suspects remain in police custody and are set to face charges for alleged violations of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

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