PBBM only did his job on calling a special session—Castro

Earlier, the Palace spokesperson said that President Marcos Jr. would only call a special session once the Senate impasse was already settled.

“We don’t know what the real situation is in the Senate right now. Of course, ang gusto ng Pangulo ay magkaroon ng kaayusan sa Senado dahil kailangan nilang magtrabaho. So, nasa kanilang kamay yan,” she said.

“Sa ngayon, ang obiligasyon ng Pangulo ay ginawa nya at nagpatawag sya ng special session. Nasa kamay na po ito ng mga Senador kung kayo ay tutugon sa inyong obligasyon,” Castro added.

The Palace press officer also urged Senators to act professionally during Wednesday’s special session.

“They know their job, and if they are ready for the dirty tricks of Senator Alan Cayetano, then that’s good news. Siguro nakikita na natin ang mga ginawa ni Senator Cayetano even before, hindi lamang sa Senado pati sa House of Representatives, kung saan hindi agad niya binitawan ang posisyon bilang House Speaker kahit may term-sharing agreement. Dapat ang isipin nila ay ang taumbayan at ang interes ng bansa,” she said.

On Monday, President Marcos signed Proclamation Order 1318 calling the Congress of the Philippines to a special session, anchored to his powers vested in him under Section 15, Article VI of the Constitution.

This was after the pronouncement of Senator Joel Villanueva that he is willing to transfer to the wing of Senator Gatchalian that would address the deadlock at the Senate.

The Order is primarily aimed at discussing priority bills set by the Marcos Administration for the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council, composed of agency heads under the Office of the President, and the Legislative, composed of members of the House of Representatives and the Senate. (RAFFY AYENG)