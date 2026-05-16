Ombudsman looking closely at ‘Floodgate’ report

He assured that the Ombudsman’s standard procedure is not to weaponize cases, but to ensure proper evidence gathering leading to the filing of appropriate charges and thorough case buildup.

“So this Senate report is very useful to us because it will really help us; it will supplement our efforts in investigating those who profited and took part,” Remulla said, referring to the significance of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s partial report in probing alleged wrongdoing in flood control projects.

The Ombudsman said the office is focused on uncovering the facts to determine whether cases should proceed to the next stage.

Remulla revealed that by September, the Ombudsman is expected to file additional cases related to flood control projects and possible conflict-of-interest issues.

“Right now, we are already monitoring that because when a subpoena is issued, I have to sign it. Not anybody else. It is centralized under me. The subpoena is only with me. I take responsibility for all those subpoenas because they are being weaponized,” he added.