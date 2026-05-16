Flood control projects report face Ombudsman investigation

“So this Senate report is very useful to us because it will really help us; it will supplement our efforts in investigating those who profited and took part,” Remulla said, referring to the significance of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s partial report in probing alleged wrongdoing in flood control projects.

The Ombudsman, however, said the office is focused on uncovering the facts through fact-finding, with the Field Investigation Office (FIO) playing a key role in determining whether cases should proceed to the next stage.

Remulla revealed that by September, the Ombudsman is expected to file additional cases related to flood control projects and possible conflict-of-interest issues.

“Right now, we are already monitoring that because when a subpoena is issued, I have to sign it. Not anybody else. It is centralized under me. The subpoena is only with me. I take responsibility for all those subpoenas because they are being weaponized,” he added,

Meanwhile, the official said the first complaint draft has reached 61 pages and is expected to grow as the Ombudsman continues gathering evidence.

The second complaint, according to Remulla, is being drafted and involves allegations of conspiracy to commit plunder, with several House and Senate members potentially involved.

On the other hand, the anti-graft body said it is preparing the second money laundering case against former House speaker Martin Romualdez.

“It’s about time that as a country, we face [the] reality that we need to fix the system”

“Just answer [the accusation], so it won’t be followed [by anyone] anymore,” the Ombudsman Chief pointed out in Filipino.