This is the gap the Department of Science and Technology-Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DOST-TAPI) seeks to bridge through Lunduyan 2026.

DOST-TAPI Director Marion Ivy Decena stressed the importance of moving entrepreneurs beyond basic networking and toward strategies supported by research and data, particularly as local businesses compete in a faster-moving global market.

Scientific discoveries developed inside laboratories do not automatically translate into products or services that reach consumers. Bringing them to market requires sustained collaboration among researchers, entrepreneurs, investors and professionals capable of turning technology into viable businesses.

The same applies to agriculture and other resource-intensive industries, where financing and equipment must be supported by proper planning, technical expertise and an understanding of actual market requirements.

Sustainability is another consideration. Innovations involving areas such as water security and renewable energy require not only funding but also sound research, long-term planning and contingency measures.

For DOST-TAPI, innovation should not become another administrative hurdle for entrepreneurs. Instead, technology and research should provide a pathway toward greater efficiency, competitiveness and growth.

The effort also extends beyond attracting investors and supporting today's enterprises.

Building a stronger innovation ecosystem means exposing young Filipinos to entrepreneurship, training aspiring business owners and developing professionals capable of advancing research and commercialization.

Through Lunduyan 2026, DOST-TAPI aims to bring technologies developed in laboratories closer to entrepreneurs who can put them to practical use, from established enterprises to aspiring owners starting with simple home-based commercial ideas.

Bridging that divide could allow more Filipino ideas to move beyond the laboratory or drawing board and become businesses capable of contributing to economic growth over the long term.