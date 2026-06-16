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German president backs speedy EU-Philippines free trade deal

President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank Walter Steinmeier, meets President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacanang Palace on Tuesday , marking a significant milestone in the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two countries.
President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank Walter Steinmeier, meets President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacanang Palace on Tuesday , marking a significant milestone in the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two countries.PCO
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German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday expressed support for the swift completion of the European Union-Philippines Free Trade Agreement (EU-Phl FTA), saying it would expand market access for Philippine exports and attract more European investments.

Speaking during a joint press conference at Malacañang Palace following talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Steinmeier said the ongoing negotiations are "so important" and expressed hope that the agreement would be concluded soon to further intensify economic exchanges between the Philippines and Europe, particularly Germany. The seventh round of FTA negotiations is scheduled from 29 June to 3 July in Brussels.

President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank Walter Steinmeier, meets President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacanang Palace on Tuesday , marking a significant milestone in the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Phl, EU eyes June FTA signing
President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank Walter Steinmeier, meets President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacanang Palace on Tuesday , marking a significant milestone in the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Philippines eyes Q3 signing of EU free trade deal
EU-Phl FTA
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier
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