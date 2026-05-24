Phl, EU eyes June FTA signing

The Philippines and the European Union (EU) are targeting June to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement, with both sides hoping to announce the signing of the deal before the year’s end.

Allan Gepty, undersecretary and head of the International Trade Group at the Department of Trade and Industry, said negotiators are working to resolve remaining issues in the PH-EU FTA talks within the next month.

“This is a tough target, but we have to be determined to move forward with the negotiation, noting the importance of having this FTA,” Gepty said. “Many stakeholders are already expecting that this same thing will be concluded this year, not only domestically but even internationally and with other government agencies.”