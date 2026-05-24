Phl, EU eyes June FTA signing

The Philippines and the European Union (EU) are targeting June to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement, with both sides hoping to announce the signing of the deal before the year’s end.
Allan Gepty, undersecretary and head of the International Trade Group at the Department of Trade and Industry, said negotiators are working to resolve remaining issues in the PH-EU FTA talks within the next month.
“This is a tough target, but we have to be determined to move forward with the negotiation, noting the importance of having this FTA,” Gepty said. “Many stakeholders are already expecting that this same thing will be concluded this year, not only domestically but even internationally and with other government agencies.”
Gepty made the remarks during an online public consultation with Filipino stakeholders on 19 May.
The official added that the two sides are now in their sixth and final round of negotiations this month, aiming to build on the progress made in previous talks. The FTA covers ambitious market access provisions for goods and services, digital trade, critical raw materials, sustainable food systems, and government procurement.
Substantial progress
Negotiators have already reportedly “substantially concluded” several chapters, including those on MSMEs, transparency, anti-fraud rules, sustainable food systems, good regulatory practices, and trade and sustainable development.
Negotiations are now expected to tackle more contentious areas, including agricultural access, labor/environment commitments, procurement rules, and regulatory alignment.
During the dialogue, Filipino entrepreneurs, advocates and industry stakeholders raised concerns over the potential impact of the deal on the agriculture sector, emphasizing the need to protect farmers’ rights and intellectual property.