FIFTY FIFTY embraces imperfection in new EP

K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY has returned with their highly anticipated EP Imperfect-I’mperfect, now available on all major digital streaming platforms via Arista Records. The six-track release marks a new creative chapter for the group, centering on the idea of embracing flaws and celebrating one’s unpolished, authentic self.
The project opens with the pre-release single “Starstruck,” a bold sonic shift built on electronic synths, distorted textures, vocal chops, and cyberpunk-inspired production. The track introduces the EP’s retro-futuristic direction while showcasing a more experimental and emotionally charged side of the group. It is followed by focus track “Like a Bubble,” which leans into dreamy production and warm harmonies as it explores themes of self-acceptance and emotional lightness.
Other tracks on the EP highlight both playful energy and emotional depth. “Took It Too Far” explores the tension of a complicated relationship through groovy, dreamlike textures, while “Genie Magic” delivers bright synth-driven energy and a sense of romantic excitement. On the more introspective side, “Perfect” reflects the vulnerability of first love, and closing track “Carry On” builds toward an emotional finale filled with soaring vocals and a message of healing and hope.
Ahead of the release, FIFTY FIFTY also gained attention for their cover of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here,” as well as recent media interviews discussing their evolving artistry. Since their global breakout with “Cupid,” which became the longest-charting K-pop song on the Billboard Hot 100, the group has continued expanding their international presence. With “Imperfect-I’mperfect,” FIFTY FIFTY further cements their growth as one of K-pop’s rising global acts, blending introspection with bold sonic experimentation.