FIFTY FIFTY embraces imperfection in new EP

K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY has returned with their highly anticipated EP Imperfect-I’mperfect, now available on all major digital streaming platforms via Arista Records. The six-track release marks a new creative chapter for the group, centering on the idea of embracing flaws and celebrating one’s unpolished, authentic self.

The project opens with the pre-release single “Starstruck,” a bold sonic shift built on electronic synths, distorted textures, vocal chops, and cyberpunk-inspired production. The track introduces the EP’s retro-futuristic direction while showcasing a more experimental and emotionally charged side of the group. It is followed by focus track “Like a Bubble,” which leans into dreamy production and warm harmonies as it explores themes of self-acceptance and emotional lightness.