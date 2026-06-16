EastWest, SMU graduate 80 bankers

“When we began this partnership with SMU, we were making an investment in talent, in capability, and in the next generation of EastWest advisors,” EastWest chief executive officer Jerry G. Ngo said.

“EastWest invests in systems, platforms, and products. But our most important investment is in our people, because people build the relationships that define this Bank’s reputation,” he added.

According to SMU Executive Development, the program was designed to help participants strengthen both technical expertise and advisory judgment.