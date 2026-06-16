EastWest, SMU graduate 80 bankers

East West Banking Corp. (EastWest) has graduated more than 80 bankers from the Singapore Management University (SMU) Wealth Management Programme as part of its efforts to strengthen advisory capabilities and talent development within the organization.
The five-month executive learning program, conducted in partnership with SMU Executive Development, brought together participants from EastWest and its affiliates. The curriculum covered market and product knowledge, portfolio construction, suitability, duty of care, stewardship and client engagement.
“When we began this partnership with SMU, we were making an investment in talent, in capability, and in the next generation of EastWest advisors,” EastWest chief executive officer Jerry G. Ngo said.
“EastWest invests in systems, platforms, and products. But our most important investment is in our people, because people build the relationships that define this Bank’s reputation,” he added.
According to SMU Executive Development, the program was designed to help participants strengthen both technical expertise and advisory judgment.
“The wealth management landscape requires advisors who can combine market knowledge, client insight, and ethical judgment,” said Eddie Tritton, executive director of SMU Executive Development.
“We worked with EastWest to create a practical learning journey that helps participants apply technical concepts to real client situations, especially in moments where trust, suitability and long-term stewardship matter most,” he said.