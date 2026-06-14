EastWest appoints McKinsey veteran to board

East West Banking Corp. (EastWest) has appointed Kristine A. Romano as an independent director, a move the bank said reinforces its commitment to strong corporate governance and board oversight.

Effective April 23, Romano's appointment brings extensive experience in corporate strategy, governance, and financial advisory services. She previously held several leadership roles at McKinsey & Company across Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region, including serving as managing partner and co-leader of the firm's Philippine office.

The bank said Romano will serve on EastWest's Audit Committee and Corporate Governance and Compliance Committee for the 2026–2027 term.