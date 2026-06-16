DSWD, movement forge partnership for peace-building and education drive

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Teach Peace, Build Peace Movement (TPBPM) officially forged a partnership for promoting peace through a ceremonial Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing and consultation meeting held at the DSWD Central Office, Quezon City on Tuesday.
Present in the MOA signing include DSWD Peace and Development Buong Bansa Mapayapa (PDBBM) – National Program Management Office (NPMO) Director Miramel Laxa, Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) - NPMO Section Head Jessie Mar Chavez, TPBPM Founder and Executive Director Bai Rohaniza Sumndad-Usman, Senior Peace Mission Leader and Board of Trustees member Bernadette Fernandez; and Program Officer Ma. Sheyna Elayne Delos Reyes.
The government agency and the peace movement signed the agreement to strengthen peace-building initiatives and promote peace education among Filipino children and youth.