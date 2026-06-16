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DSWD, movement forge partnership for peace-building and education drive

PHOTO COURTESY OF DSWD
PHOTO COURTESY OF DSWD
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The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Teach Peace, Build Peace Movement (TPBPM) officially forged a partnership for promoting peace through a ceremonial Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing and consultation meeting held at the DSWD Central Office, Quezon City on Tuesday.

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Present in the MOA signing include DSWD Peace and Development Buong Bansa Mapayapa (PDBBM) – National Program Management Office (NPMO) Director Miramel Laxa, Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) - NPMO Section Head Jessie Mar Chavez, TPBPM Founder and Executive Director Bai Rohaniza Sumndad-Usman, Senior Peace Mission Leader and Board of Trustees member Bernadette Fernandez; and Program Officer Ma. Sheyna Elayne Delos Reyes.

The government agency and the peace movement signed the agreement to strengthen peace-building initiatives and promote peace education among Filipino children and youth.

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