DSWD backs DepEd anti-bullying drive through 4Ps family sessions

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reiterated its support for the Department of Education’s (DepEd) anti-bullying campaign through Family Development Sessions (FDS) under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

The DSWD’s Conditional Cash Transfer Group (CCTG) reported that the agency continues to conduct activities and training aimed at preventing incidents of bullying in public schools with the support of the 4Ps program.

“As the national government’s flagship anti-poverty program, the 4Ps has consistently conducted Family Development Sessions (FDS) to help strengthen the parenting skills and child-rearing capacity of 4Ps parent-beneficiaries,” Assistant Secretary Elaine Fallarcuna said.