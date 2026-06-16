Canoy racing against time

Time is running out for Filipino fighter Joey Canoy.

As of Tuesday, Canoy was still in General Santos City waiting for that all-important call for him and his team to fly out of Manila for the United States.

Canoy is scheduled to challenge Puerto Rican two-belt holder Oscar Collazo on Saturday night (Sunday morning in Manila) at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

Collazo’s World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association minimumweight straps are at stake.