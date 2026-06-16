Canoy racing against time

Time is running out for Filipino fighter Joey Canoy.
As of Tuesday, Canoy was still in General Santos City waiting for that all-important call for him and his team to fly out of Manila for the United States.
Canoy is scheduled to challenge Puerto Rican two-belt holder Oscar Collazo on Saturday night (Sunday morning in Manila) at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.
Collazo’s World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association minimumweight straps are at stake.
For the fight to happen, Canoy has to board a flight to the United States no later than Thursday night so he will be there in time for the official weighin the morning after.
“It’s going to be hard because I won’t have enough time to rest and recover (for the weighin and the fight itself),” Canoy told DAILY TRIBUNE.
But Canoy insists that fighting for a world title doesn’t come often and if ever he gets to leave, he will go all-out against the unbeaten Collazo.
“In the meantime, I will wait for an advisory if I could still proceed or just stay behind,” added Canoy.
As for Collazo, he is now in the US after holding his training camp in Puerto Rico.