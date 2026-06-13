Canoy set for U.S. trip

Canoy is the huge underdog but still a live one at that.

“We have carefully studied Collazo’s style, his strengths and weaknesses,” said Canoy, who will be fighting for the first time in America.

Case in point is Collazo’s bout with another Filipino — Jayson Vayson — last September in Indio, California.

“We saw how Jasyon hurt Collazo with punches to the body. We hope to do it as well,” said Canoy, who arrives in Manila from his base camp in General Santos City on Monday alongside chief handler and promoter JC Mananquil.

Collazo, 29, has logged an immaculate slate of 14-0-0 with 11 knockouts.

Canoy, who turns 33 the week after his fight with Collazo, holds a 25-5-2 card with 15 knockouts.