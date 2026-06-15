Will Canoy make it to the U.S.?

Collazo’s World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association minimumweight title straps are on the line.

Sources say that if Canoy wont be able to fly to America by Thursday night, he will just stay behind.

The official weighin is set on Friday.

The travel documents of Canoy were submitted to the US embassy more than three weeks ago.

Collazo, 29, in contrast, is already in the US after holding his training camp in Puerto Rico.

He is coming off a successful defense of the two titles last March in Anaheim, California, and is raring to add Canoy, 32, to his growing list of Filipino victims.

Melvin Jerusalem, Garen Diagan, Vic Saludar and Jayson Vayson were the Filipinos who failed to beat Collazo.

Only Salaudar went the distance with Collazo, who prevailed by way of a unanimous decision in 2022.

Canoy is the huge underdog against Collazo, who is regarded as one of the world’s best fighters pound-for-pound.