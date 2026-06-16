165 OFWs return home from Kuwait

A total of 165 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) from Kuwait arrived safely in the Philippines on Tuesday as part of the government’s ongoing repatriation efforts for Filipinos affected by the crisis in the Middle East.
The repatriates arrived aboard Cebu Pacific Flight 5J31, which landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.
Of the total, 22 were from Metro Manila, 78 from other parts of Luzon, 28 from the Visayas and 37 from Mindanao.
Before returning home, the workers received assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait, which coordinated their travel through Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh also assisted the repatriates during their transit.
Upon arrival, OWWA personnel assisted the workers and brought them to the Philippine Trade Training Center for processing and post-repatriation services. They also received food and financial assistance.
Those bound for the Visayas, Mindanao and other parts of Luzon were provided temporary accommodation while arrangements for domestic flights were completed. Repatriates from Metro Manila and nearby regions received land transportation assistance.
OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan said the government has continued repatriation operations since the conflict began in February.
The government has so far repatriated nearly 11,000 OFWs and their family members from the Middle East crisis, including 6,060 who returned through flights funded under OWWA’s Emergency Repatriation Fund.