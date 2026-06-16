165 OFWs return home from Kuwait

A total of 165 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) from Kuwait arrived safely in the Philippines on Tuesday as part of the government’s ongoing repatriation efforts for Filipinos affected by the crisis in the Middle East.

The repatriates arrived aboard Cebu Pacific Flight 5J31, which landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Of the total, 22 were from Metro Manila, 78 from other parts of Luzon, 28 from the Visayas and 37 from Mindanao.

Before returning home, the workers received assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait, which coordinated their travel through Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.