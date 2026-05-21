Nearly 10K repatriated from M.E.

The Philippine government has repatriated 9,854 Filipinos from the Middle East (ME) as tensions in the region continue to threaten overseas communities, according to Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) data as of 20 May.

The total includes 7,748 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), 1,745 dependents and 361 stranded Filipinos who were brought home through government-assisted evacuation flights and border extraction operations.

The government has also expanded assistance on the ground, with 60,571 support services delivered as of 19 May. These include food assistance, medical aid, transportation and temporary shelter for Filipinos awaiting evacuation or other forms of assistance.