Top 10 Hana Beauties unveiled at Miss Philippines Earth 2026

Beauty, confidence, and healthy hair took center stage as the Miss Philippines Earth 2026 candidates competed for a coveted spot in the Top 10 Hana Beauties selection.
The special recognition highlights delegates who best embody the brand’s image while showcasing poise, personality, and stage presence throughout the competition. Earning a place in the elite group is considered one of the notable achievements leading up to the pageant’s coronation festivities.
Representatives from across the country impressed the judges, resulting in a diverse roster of winners from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.
Miss Philippines Earth 2026 Top 10 Hana Beauties:
Ballesteros, Cagayan
Tumauini, Isabela
Tayabas City
Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay
Tupi, South Cotabato
Cebu City
Mandaluyong City
Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte
Agoo, La Union
Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon
With the competition entering its crucial stages, the recognition adds momentum to the journeys of these delegates as they continue their quest for the Miss Philippines Earth 2026 crown.