Miss Philippines Earth 2026 unveils month-long road to the crown

The journey to the next environmental queen is officially underway as unveiled its highly anticipated calendar of activities leading up to this year’s grand coronation night in Bukidnon.
This year’s competition promises an action-packed schedule that combines beauty, talent, environmental awareness, charity work, and advocacy-driven challenges designed to test the candidates beyond the pageant stage.
The festivities begin on June 6 with the Dancing Category of the Talent Competition at , followed by the Creative Category on June 7 at .
Candidates will then undergo Personality Development sessions on June 8 at Hotel 101 Fort before participating in charity activities at Nayon ng Kabataan in Mandaluyong City and Childhaus Manila on June 9.
Environmental advocacy takes center stage on June 11 during the Media Moments and Upcycling Casual Chic Competition at the Events Place in Quezon City, highlighting the organization’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious fashion.
The pageant continues with the Singing Category of the Talent Competition on June 13 at , followed by the Pre-Judging of Intelligence and Environmental Awareness on June 14.
One of the most awaited preliminary events, the Pre-Judging of Face, Fitness, and Form, takes place on June 15 at Lime Hotels & Resorts Manila, where the Top 10 Miss Hana Beauties will also be awarded.
The Final Talent Competition is set for June 16 at Tikme Dine in Quezon City, while the Long Gown Competition follows on June 17 at New Coast Hotel Manila.
Contestants will showcase their style and personality once more during the Casual Wear Competition themed “Touch of Pink” on June 18 at .
Meanwhile, the much-awaited Swimsuit Competition heads to the Municipality of Rizal in Zamboanga del Norte on June 20, bringing the delegates closer to local communities while highlighting tourism and regional culture.
The competition will culminate on June 27 with the Grand Coronation Night at the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Malitbog in Bukidnon, where one exceptional Filipina will earn the right to wear the Miss Philippines Earth crown and continue the organization’s environmental mission on the national and international stage.