Miss Philippines Earth 2026 unveils month-long road to the crown

The festivities begin on June 6 with the Dancing Category of the Talent Competition at Robinsons Starmills Pampanga , followed by the Creative Category on June 7 at Robinsons General Trias City .

Candidates will then undergo Personality Development sessions on June 8 at Hotel 101 Fort before participating in charity activities at Nayon ng Kabataan in Mandaluyong City and Childhaus Manila on June 9.

Environmental advocacy takes center stage on June 11 during the Media Moments and Upcycling Casual Chic Competition at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Events Place in Quezon City, highlighting the organization’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious fashion.

The pageant continues with the Singing Category of the Talent Competition on June 13 at Robinsons Galleria South , followed by the Pre-Judging of Intelligence and Environmental Awareness on June 14.

One of the most awaited preliminary events, the Pre-Judging of Face, Fitness, and Form, takes place on June 15 at Lime Hotels & Resorts Manila, where the Top 10 Miss Hana Beauties will also be awarded.

The Final Talent Competition is set for June 16 at Tikme Dine in Quezon City, while the Long Gown Competition follows on June 17 at New Coast Hotel Manila.

Contestants will showcase their style and personality once more during the Casual Wear Competition themed “Touch of Pink” on June 18 at Robinsons Novaliches .

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Swimsuit Competition heads to the Municipality of Rizal in Zamboanga del Norte on June 20, bringing the delegates closer to local communities while highlighting tourism and regional culture.

The competition will culminate on June 27 with the Grand Coronation Night at the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Malitbog in Bukidnon, where one exceptional Filipina will earn the right to wear the Miss Philippines Earth crown and continue the organization’s environmental mission on the national and international stage.