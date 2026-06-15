Rainbow graduates march with pride

Araneta City hosted Quezon City’s “Graduation Rights: A March for LGBTQIA+ Graduates” on 11 June at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2. Held in celebration of LGBTIQ+ Pride Month, the event honored LGBTIQ+ students who were unable to participate fully in their commencement ceremonies because of dress codes and other barriers related to their sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics.

Now in its third year, “Graduation Rights” was held outside the Quezon City Hall Complex for the first time, marking a significant milestone for the initiative as it found a new venue in the “City of Firsts.” More than 200 LGBTIQ+ graduates joined the celebration, which affirmed that every student deserves to be recognized and celebrated as their authentic self.