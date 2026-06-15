Quake rescue dims: ‘No more signs of life’

Data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed the number of affected families had increased to 176,186, equivalent to 736,386 individuals.

Of those affected, 3,180 families, or 14,161 individuals, were staying in 37 evacuation centers, while another 14,687 families, or 59,013 people, were sheltering outside evacuation facilities.

The earthquake damaged 57,252 houses, including 10,023 that were totally destroyed. Authorities also reported damage to 135 road sections and 41 bridges. As of Monday, 26 roads and 13 bridges remained impassable.

Power interruptions persisted in 39 cities and municipalities, while water services remained disrupted in 16 localities.

The NDRRMC said 14 cities and municipalities remained under a state of calamity.

Power outages

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police has ordered intensified patrol operations in areas affected by power outages following the earthquake.

“We have strengthened our security presence in affected areas through mobile patrols, foot patrols and coordination with local authorities,” Nartatez said.