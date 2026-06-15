PNP maintains presence as private school classes resume

Officers are tasked with managing traffic and securing areas surrounding both public and private campuses in coordination with local government units and school administrators.

“We want to assure everybody that the peace and order measures we implemented for the 8 June class opening will remain for the safety of both the students and teachers and the peace of mind of their parents,” Nartatez said.

He cited that the security push follows directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to prioritize the protection of the academic community.

The PNP previously declared the initial 8 June opening of public schools generally peaceful, credit for which Nartatez gave to local commanders’ strategic planning.

Regional police units mapped out localized school opening schedules months in advance to anticipate congestion on major road networks, particularly in Metro Manila.