P1.13B infrastructure, property damage from Mindanao quake - OCD

Office of Civil Defense (OCD) USec. Harold Cabreros said the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani on 8 June left extensive damage to public and private infrastructure, with 728 reported damaged structures, with estimated losses reaching P1.13 billion.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Director Teresito Bacolcol also reported that as of 11:30 a.m., 6,144 aftershocks have been recorded since the main tremor, with 78 of them felt by residents, with the strongest aftershock measured at magnitude 6.4.

Alongside this, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) has documented 78 reported landslide incidents and identified 93 additional landslides through aerial surveys.