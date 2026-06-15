P1.13B infrastructure, property damage from Mindanao quake - OCD

Office of Civil Defense (OCD) USec. Harold Cabreros said the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani on 8 June left extensive damage to public and private infrastructure, with 728 reported damaged structures, with estimated losses reaching P1.13 billion.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Director Teresito Bacolcol also reported that as of 11:30 a.m., 6,144 aftershocks have been recorded since the main tremor, with 78 of them felt by residents, with the strongest aftershock measured at magnitude 6.4.
Alongside this, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) has documented 78 reported landslide incidents and identified 93 additional landslides through aerial surveys.
Cabreros also warned that continued rainfall could trigger more landslides and flash floods due to unstable slopes and debris-blocked river channels.
“Now, we are also looking at, aside from rain-induced landslides that can happen from the thunderstorms and rain showers, we are also looking at artificial river damming,” Cabreros said.
Furthermore, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it has deployed 43 search, rescue, and retrieval teams composed of 546 personnel, supported by land, air, and naval assets, transporting relief supplies, medical assistance, and humanitarian aid to isolated communities.
Cabreros further stated that relevant government agencies are reportedly continuing relief and recovery operations in the affected areas.
The undersecretary added that efforts are underway to repair damaged schools and establish temporary learning facilities in affected areas as classes gradually resume.
“Relief, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts will continue through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach," Cabreros added.