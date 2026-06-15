Myrtle Sarrosa seeks help after losing cellphone

According to the actress, the phone serves as a central hub for many aspects of her career. Stored inside are cosplay projects, gaming-related recordings, professional contacts, and exclusive behind-the-scenes materials from recent events and collaborations.

“A phone isn’t just a phone anymore—it’s your office, camera, notebook and workspace all in one,” Myrtle wrote.

She explained that digital creators and entrepreneurs would understand how much work can be tied to a single device, especially when it contains content that may be difficult or impossible to replace.

The actress also addressed speculation surrounding the phone’s contents, assuring the public that there is nothing compromising stored on the device.

“I would never compromise my faith, values, and principles,” she said.

More than the gadget itself, Sarrosa hopes to recover the memories, projects, and professional materials that have become an essential part of her daily work.

As supporters continue sharing her appeal online, the actress remains hopeful that the missing phone will find its way back to her hands.