Iconic Miagao Church access restricted

Representatives from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) are scheduled to conduct a post-earthquake inspection on 17 June.

Based on an initial evaluation by the NHCP, authorities recommended restricting public access to the church façade and undertaking immediate protective measures on the church pediment to minimize potential risks from aftershocks, strong winds, or heavy rainfall.

A thorough inspection of the church interior will also be carried out in coordination with local building officials to assess the structural integrity of the landmark and determine whether additional safety interventions are necessary.

Tourism Miagao appealed for the public’s understanding and cooperation as authorities prioritize both public safety and the preservation of one of the municipality’s most significant cultural and historical treasures.

Officials said further updates will be released once the findings and recommendations of heritage and structural experts become available.