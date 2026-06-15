Iconic Miagao Church access restricted

ILOILO CITY — Public access to the façade of the historic Miagao Church has been temporarily restricted as precautionary measures are being implemented following the magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck southern Iloilo on the evening of 14 June.
In an advisory, Tourism Miagao said the safety measures were adopted while awaiting a comprehensive assessment by heritage and structural experts to determine the condition of the centuries-old church, one of the country's UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Representatives from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) are scheduled to conduct a post-earthquake inspection on 17 June.
Based on an initial evaluation by the NHCP, authorities recommended restricting public access to the church façade and undertaking immediate protective measures on the church pediment to minimize potential risks from aftershocks, strong winds, or heavy rainfall.
A thorough inspection of the church interior will also be carried out in coordination with local building officials to assess the structural integrity of the landmark and determine whether additional safety interventions are necessary.
Tourism Miagao appealed for the public’s understanding and cooperation as authorities prioritize both public safety and the preservation of one of the municipality’s most significant cultural and historical treasures.
Officials said further updates will be released once the findings and recommendations of heritage and structural experts become available.