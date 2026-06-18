Villanueva defection rankles JIL

Members of the Jesus Is Lord (JIL) Church have criticized Sen. Joel Villanueva’s decision to join the Senate majority bloc and accept the post of senior deputy majority floor leader.

In social media posts, several church members expressed disappointment over the senator’s move, with some saying they would leave the church or had lost confidence in its leadership.

One longtime member wrote that Villanueva appeared more afraid of political figures than of his faith, while another said his family would withdraw from the church.