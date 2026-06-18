Villanueva defection rankles JIL

Members of the Jesus Is Lord (JIL) Church have criticized Sen. Joel Villanueva’s decision to join the Senate majority bloc and accept the post of senior deputy majority floor leader.
In social media posts, several church members expressed disappointment over the senator’s move, with some saying they would leave the church or had lost confidence in its leadership.
One longtime member wrote that Villanueva appeared more afraid of political figures than of his faith, while another said his family would withdraw from the church.
Others said they had expected Villanueva to show the same resolve as his father, Bro. Eddie Villanueva, the founder of the church.
The senator’s decision came amid a prolonged Senate leadership impasse.
His attendance during the 17 June plenary session raised the number of senators present to 13, allowing the chamber to proceed with voting for a new Senate president.
Official support
Villanueva said his decision was intended to end the leadership deadlock in the chamber and restore order.
His announcement drew largely negative reactions online, including thousands of “laugh” and “angry” reactions.
Social media personality Kiffy Chui also criticized the senator, saying he failed to show the courage expected of a religious leader.
Despite the backlash, the Jesus Is Lord Church issued a statement on 13 June expressing full support for Villanueva, citing his 24 years of public service.