IPAP holds Bible forum on end times in Bulacan

International Pastors Association for Peace (IPAP) recently held its Bible forum titled “Signs of the End Times” at Malolos Resort Club Royale, gathering around 110 pastors, church leaders and representatives.
The event aimed to strengthen collaboration among churches while promoting unity, peace, and spiritual solidarity among faith communities.
Key messages were delivered by Siegfredo de Guzman of First Baptist Church and Ministries, Ferdinand Sanoy of Love Fellowship Church International, and Leonardo Lucena of New Heaven and New Earth.
The forum opened with praise and worship activities, followed by a testimony from Nicolas Amatorio.
Representatives of Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando and Vice Governor Alexis Castro also attended the event and expressed support for initiatives promoting peace and cooperation among churches.
An open forum was later held, allowing participants to engage with the speakers through discussions and questions related to the topic.
The program concluded with the awarding of certificates and tokens to speakers and guests, followed by a commemorative photo session.
IPAP said the forum reaffirmed the participants’ commitment to strengthening unity and peace among churches and religious organizations.