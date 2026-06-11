Check infrastructures, local execs directed

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ordered local government units (LGUs) directly affected by the recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake to inspect buildings, public infrastructure and residential houses to help ensure the safety of communities as aftershocks continue.

The DILG issued an advisory to governors, mayors, and DILG offices in regions 9, 11 and 12, as well as building officials, city and municipal engineers, and other concerned offices, to conduct rapid structural assessments of affected structures, particularly those located in heavily impacted areas or showing visible signs of damage.

According to the DILG, buildings must be assessed and cleared before people are allowed to return.

“Where structures are found to be unsafe, LGUs are advised to take immediate protective measures, including evacuation and temporary relocation, to prevent further risk to residents,” the DILG stated.