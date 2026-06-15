DOST, Gridlock to spotlight Filipino gaming at ALT+TAB Festival

The two-day event aims to highlight the growing intersection of science, technology and innovation (STI) and the country's rapidly expanding creative industry while opening opportunities for students, developers, artists, gamers and technology enthusiasts.

The festival will feature the regional winners of the Level Up: Esports Game Development Challenge and interactive spaces where participants can test game prototypes, collaborate with developers and explore technologies used in creating gaming merchandise.

According to DOST, the initiative reflects the agency's continued support for the creative sector through research, innovation programs, capacity building and strategic partnerships.

Gridlock Games Studio Chief Executive Officer Odale Patrick Roxas said the company has maintained a close partnership with DOST-NCR in advancing technology-driven projects.

"We have already converted many vehicles to electric vehicles and it is already available in the market for a long time," Roxas said.

He added that the ALT+TAB Festival will serve as a platform for esports professionals and game developers to showcase their work and introduce their creations to a wider audience.

DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Sancho Mabborang said the agency has identified gaming and creative technology as a priority growth sector over the next two to three years.

He noted that DOST has been conducting training programs in General Santos City and the Cordillera Administrative Region to strengthen local talent in the gaming and esports industry.

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. reaffirmed the agency's support for the sector.

"We believe that the soft power of Filipino talent is there," Solidum said.