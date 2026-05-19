QC welcomes ‘All aBOARD Expo 2026’

The local government of Quezon City and Gaming Library on Tuesday announced the upcoming “All aBOARD Expo 2026,” a four-day convention designed to promote interactive learning, community engagement, and local tourism.

The event will run from 28 to 31 May at the MICE Center inside the Quezon City Hall Compound.

“The purpose of the expo is to promote gaming, education at learning, interaction and promoting the city in a number of advocacies for the environment, to learn about more tourism sites and really promoting a whole community experience,” city administrator Michael Alimurung said.

In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Gaming Library chief executive officer Hans Kenner Fernandez described the event as a convention that aims to bring an international board game experience to Filipinos.

The expo will feature more than 200 games, which Fernandez said will encourage participants to spend time together and take breaks from digital devices like cellphones and iPads.

“Our games here are easy to learn and are already labeled according to difficulty,” Fernandez said. “If you do not have any experience yet, you may first try the entry-level games.”