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Cyberzone Game Fest opens at MOA

GAMING enthusiasts gather at the Cyberzone Game Fest at SM Mall of Asia, where players and spectators take part in competitive matches, interactive gaming activities, and tech showcases during the two-day event.
GAMING enthusiasts gather at the Cyberzone Game Fest at SM Mall of Asia, where players and spectators take part in competitive matches, interactive gaming activities, and tech showcases during the two-day event.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of SM Supermalls
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VISITORS explore gaming booths, esports activities, and tech exhibits during the Cyberzone Game Fest at SM Mall of Asia, which brought together gaming enthusiasts, indie developers, and technology brands for a weekend showcase of digital entertainment.
VISITORS explore gaming booths, esports activities, and tech exhibits during the Cyberzone Game Fest at SM Mall of Asia, which brought together gaming enthusiasts, indie developers, and technology brands for a weekend showcase of digital entertainment.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of SM Supermalls

Gaming enthusiasts, tech fans and members of the local game development community gathered for the Cyberzone Game Fest held on 16 and 17 May at SM Mall of Asia.

Co-presented by Acer Philippines and OPPO Philippines, the event featured interactive activities, gaming experiences, and technology showcases aimed at highlighting the latest trends in digital entertainment and gaming culture.

GAMING enthusiasts gather at the Cyberzone Game Fest at SM Mall of Asia, where players and spectators take part in competitive matches, interactive gaming activities, and tech showcases during the two-day event.
A weekend of movement and play at SM City Baguio

One of the major attractions was the DEV DEN area, organized in partnership with the Game Developers Association of the Philippines, where Filipino indie developers showcased original games through live demonstrations and public playtesting sessions.

Organizers said the initiative aims to provide local developers with a platform to directly engage with gaming audiences and introduce homegrown titles to the public.

The next leg of the Cyberzone Game Fest will be held at SM City Fairview on 23 and 24 May before the festival expands to Visayas and Mindanao in June.

Event organizers also encouraged participants to claim free event coupons through the SM Malls Online app.

Cyberzone describes the festival as part of its continuing effort to support “the next generation of play.”

Cyberzone Game Fest
SM Mall of Asia gaming event
Filipino indie game developers
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