Cyberzone Game Fest opens at MOA

One of the major attractions was the DEV DEN area, organized in partnership with the Game Developers Association of the Philippines, where Filipino indie developers showcased original games through live demonstrations and public playtesting sessions.

Organizers said the initiative aims to provide local developers with a platform to directly engage with gaming audiences and introduce homegrown titles to the public.

The next leg of the Cyberzone Game Fest will be held at SM City Fairview on 23 and 24 May before the festival expands to Visayas and Mindanao in June.

Event organizers also encouraged participants to claim free event coupons through the SM Malls Online app.

Cyberzone describes the festival as part of its continuing effort to support “the next generation of play.”