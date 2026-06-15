DOMINANT DONNA: Vekic shocks Raducanu, lifts Queen’s Club trophy

The fifth title of Vekic's career was a long-awaited triumph for the world No. 76, who got her hands on a trophy for the first time since the 2023 Monterrey Open.

The 29-year-old was only able to compete in the grass-court event in west London as a “lucky loser” after Marta Kostyuk pulled out injured on the eve of the tournament.

Struggling with illness, Vekic had lost to Anna Blinkova in Queen's qualifying, but Kostyuk's exit allowed her to make the most of an unexpected second chance.

The 29-year-old has a pedigree on grass after reaching the 2024 Wimbledon semifinals and winning the Nottingham Open in 2017.

Playing in her first final since the Paris Olympics two years ago, when she lost the gold medal match to Zheng Qinwen, Vekic had to dig deep to subdue British number one Raducanu in a rollercoaster second set.

The Croatian trailed 5-2 and wasted four match-points before finally delivering the knockout blow.

"This is really my favorite time of the year, my favorite surface. I love the grass. I've really enjoyed myself this week," Vekic said.

"Winning 6-0 is sometimes a curse in tennis. Emma really stepped up and played some amazing tennis. I just tried to stay with her, make her play it out, stay with every single ball.”

"Her last service game and the tie-break is a bit of a blur right now, but I'm really happy I managed to win."

Praising David Felgate — Vekic's coach for the grass-court campaign this year — the Croatian added: "We have worked together since I was 12 years old. You raised me; without you, I wouldn't even know what grass is.”

"When I called you two weeks ago to ask you to help me, you said yes. Thank you so much, without you I wouldn't be here with this trophy."

It was another final disappointment for Raducanu in 2026 after she lost to Sorana Cirstea in the Transylvania Open showpiece in February.