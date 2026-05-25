DREAM STILL ALIVE

But that dream looked in jeopardy in his opening match against the big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who was playing in front of a vocal home support in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Serbian had to deploy all of his expertise as a returner to finally find a way to break the 2.01-meter Mpetshi Perricard's serve as he fought back to win 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 in just under three hours on court.

"The match was very challenging, obviously mentally," Djokovic told reporters after making a record 82nd appearance at a major.

"First set, zero chance of him serving. It's one of the most tremendous serves in terms of precision and speed that I have ever faced in my career.”

"Obviously, the crowd gets into it and you feel the pressure even more. All in all, it was a good match to be part of.”

"Three hours, just what the doctor ordered at age 39."

After struggling with a shoulder issue that caused him to miss the vast majority of the clay-court swing, Djokovic's victory over the former world No. 29 was his first on the red dirt in 2026.

He will meet another Frenchman in Valentin Royer in the second round after the world No. 74 beat Bolivian qualifier Hugo Dellien.

Under a blazing sun earlier in the day, German second seed Zverev eased past France's Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The 29-year-old said it was "always nice to start with a straight-sets win," and he will doubtless have been glad to spend as little time on court as possible with the thermometer going past 30C in the French capital.

The only blip for Zverev in an otherwise polished performance was conceding a break of serve in the second frame against the world No. 95 but he swiftly righted the course to claim that frame.

He will next face Czech Tomas Machac, who earlier beat Belgium's Zizou Bergs 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.