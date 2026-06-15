DFA won’t comment further on China sanctions against Gibo

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has declined to comment further on the sanctions imposed by the Chinese government against Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and his family, even as some individuals and groups have condemned Beijing’s move.

“Very briefly, I would reiterate what the secretary has already said about that. So I will put it there,” DFA Assistant Secretary for ASEAN Affairs and spokesperson for ASEAN 2026, Dominic Xavier Imperial, told Daily Tribune in a Palace press briefing on Monday.

Last week, the DFA called the sanctions an “unfriendly act that further complicates our bilateral relations.”

Teodoro had said he was unfazed by the sanctions barring him from China, Hong Kong and Macao, adding, “That is truly what they do to those who speak the truth against their deception.”